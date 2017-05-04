FBI translator, now living in Syracus...

FBI translator, now living in Syracuse, disclosed investigation to ISIS terrorist, papers say

6 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

A former FBI translator disclosed to the ISIS terrorist she had been investigating that he was a focus of an FBI probe, according to court papers. Daniela Greene, who's living in Syracuse , had been in contact with the terrorist over Skype as she investigated him for the FBI, according papers filed in federal court in Washington, D.C. Greene, 38, was working for the FBI out of Detroit in 2014 when she was communicating with the terrorist over two Skype accounts and reporting back to an FBI agent, the papers said.

