Elijah Hughes discusses his Syracuse ...

Elijah Hughes discusses his Syracuse visit and when he might decide

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Elijah Hughes had been to Syracuse University, but he was surprised by what he saw on the school's campus during a recruiting visit on Wednesday. Several years ago, Hughes came to Syracuse to participate in SU coach Jim Boeheim's basketball camp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
help wanted new nightclub syracuse 4 hr Truth 3
Paris Theater (Sep '16) 5 hr joe 15
Tom Anelli. BEWARE Wed bet 5
Where are the most heroin Zombie$ found in syr Tue Jbomb 2
Wolf's Den May 7 wad shooter 2
Trudy LeMay (Sep '16) May 7 wad shooter 4
jon rathbun section 3 guy is he gay? (Jun '16) May 7 wad shooter 4
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,965 • Total comments across all topics: 280,936,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC