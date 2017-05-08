East Carolina transfer Elijah Hughes moves up visit to Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. Elijah Hughes, a 6-foot-6 transfer from East Carolina University, has moved up his visit to Syracuse, according to a source. Hughes had previously been scheduled to visit Syracuse on May 16-18.
