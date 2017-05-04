Early May snowfall possible for hills...

Early May snowfall possible for hills near Syracuse, Buffalo

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Yes, it's May, and yes, there's snow in the forecast for parts of Upstate New York this weekend. It won't be much, and it will be confined mostly to the hills south of Syracuse and Buffalo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paris Theater (Sep '16) Wed skeeter 14
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) May 2 I would stand in ... 22
Cash for Cars/Price Right Auto/Clunker Junker etc. May 1 Tired 1
Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09) Apr 30 Styxy6950 35
News Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c... Apr 29 Choicerocks 5
Usmail Electric of upstate Yorkville NY CAUGHT ... Apr 28 Sad shady Uticans 1
Lisa Martin Apr 28 Yuppp 7
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,564 • Total comments across all topics: 280,794,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC