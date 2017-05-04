Early May snowfall possible for hills near Syracuse, Buffalo
Yes, it's May, and yes, there's snow in the forecast for parts of Upstate New York this weekend. It won't be much, and it will be confined mostly to the hills south of Syracuse and Buffalo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Wed
|skeeter
|14
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|May 2
|I would stand in ...
|22
|Cash for Cars/Price Right Auto/Clunker Junker etc.
|May 1
|Tired
|1
|Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09)
|Apr 30
|Styxy6950
|35
|Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c...
|Apr 29
|Choicerocks
|5
|Usmail Electric of upstate Yorkville NY CAUGHT ...
|Apr 28
|Sad shady Uticans
|1
|Lisa Martin
|Apr 28
|Yuppp
|7
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC