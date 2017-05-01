Divers Find Rare Example Of Early Can...

Divers Find Rare Example Of Early Canal Boat In NY Lake

Three New York scuba divers say they've discovered a rare example of an early Erie Canal boat on the bottom of an upstate lake. The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports Timothy Caza, Timothy Downing and Christopher Martin, all of Oswego County, found the shipwreck in Oneida Lake in 2011.

