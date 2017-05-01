Divers Find Rare Example Of Early Canal Boat In NY Lake
Three New York scuba divers say they've discovered a rare example of an early Erie Canal boat on the bottom of an upstate lake. The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports Timothy Caza, Timothy Downing and Christopher Martin, all of Oswego County, found the shipwreck in Oneida Lake in 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|24 min
|skeeter
|14
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|Tue
|I would stand in ...
|22
|Cash for Cars/Price Right Auto/Clunker Junker etc.
|Mon
|Tired
|1
|Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09)
|Sun
|Styxy6950
|35
|Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c...
|Apr 29
|Choicerocks
|5
|Usmail Electric of upstate Yorkville NY CAUGHT ...
|Apr 28
|Sad shady Uticans
|1
|Lisa Martin
|Apr 28
|Yuppp
|7
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC