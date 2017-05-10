Deputies identify man killed in Cicero motorcyle crash
James Hotchkiss, of Daphne Drive, North Syracuse, died after his motorcycle crashed into an SUV, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, an Onondaga County Sheriff's Office spokesman.
