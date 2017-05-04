De-stressing during dog days of finals at Syracuse University

The Syracuse University Department of Public Safety teamed up with the Office of Health Promotions to present the annual de-stressing event at Bird Library,which brings SU students, cramming for final exams, with Go Team Therapy of Dogs of Syracuse. The Go Team Therapy Dogs are dedicated to placing well-trained, certified therapy dog teams in programs that provide comfort and caring through a canine-human bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.