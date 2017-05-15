DA: Murder suspect fled through woods to waiting car after shooting SU student dead
A North Syracuse man had a prearranged getaway route through some woods to a dead-end street after robbing and shooting to death a Syracuse University student, a prosecutor said today. Xiaopeng "Pippen" Yuan, 23, of China, was killed during a November drug robbery in the Springfield Garden Apartments, near Le Moyne College, in DeWitt.
