Couple to wed after losing nearly 600...

Couple to wed after losing nearly 600 pounds together

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

In this combination photo of images provided by Andrea Massella, Massella appears before and after losing significant body weight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
help wanted new nightclub syracuse Thu Truth 3
Paris Theater (Sep '16) Thu joe 15
Tom Anelli. BEWARE Wed bet 5
Where are the most heroin Zombie$ found in syr Tue Jbomb 2
Wolf's Den May 7 wad shooter 2
Trudy LeMay (Sep '16) May 7 wad shooter 4
jon rathbun section 3 guy is he gay? (Jun '16) May 7 wad shooter 4
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,888 • Total comments across all topics: 280,959,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC