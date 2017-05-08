College football recruiting: early signing period approved, set for Dec. 20-22
The Collegiate Commissioners Association has approved a 72-hour early signing period for Class of 2018 recruits, it announced on Monday. The early signing period will allow high school players who plan to enroll in the summer and a college football program to lock in a binding agreement five months beforehand.
