College football recruiting: early signing period approved, set for Dec. 20-22

The Collegiate Commissioners Association has approved a 72-hour early signing period for Class of 2018 recruits, it announced on Monday. The early signing period will allow high school players who plan to enroll in the summer and a college football program to lock in a binding agreement five months beforehand.

