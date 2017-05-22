Click It or Ticket enforcement campai...

Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign gets underway

7 hrs ago Read more: WIVB-TV Buffalo

State Police and local police agencies will be out in force across New York and across the country for the next two weeks, cracking down on people who don't follow the seat belt laws. New York State was the first state in the country to pass a law requiring drivers and front seat passengers to wear seat belts, and it remains one of the states with the highest compliance rates in the country, but there is still more work to do to save more lives.

