City of Syracuse surrenders, will transfer last piece of Inner Harbor to Cor

After seven months of fighting the deal in court , Syracuse city officials have relented and agreed to transfer the last of five parcels of Inner Harbor land to Cor Development Co. An attorney for the city notified state Supreme Court Justice James Murphy last week that Syracuse officials had unconditionally agreed to transfer the disputed three-acre parcel to Cor as soon as possible.

