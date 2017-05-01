City of Syracuse surrenders, will transfer last piece of Inner Harbor to Cor
After seven months of fighting the deal in court , Syracuse city officials have relented and agreed to transfer the last of five parcels of Inner Harbor land to Cor Development Co. An attorney for the city notified state Supreme Court Justice James Murphy last week that Syracuse officials had unconditionally agreed to transfer the disputed three-acre parcel to Cor as soon as possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cash for Cars/Price Right Auto/Clunker Junker etc.
|7 hr
|Tired
|1
|Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09)
|23 hr
|Styxy6950
|35
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|Sun
|Dud
|21
|Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c...
|Apr 29
|Choicerocks
|5
|Usmail Electric of upstate Yorkville NY CAUGHT ...
|Apr 28
|Sad shady Uticans
|1
|Lisa Martin
|Apr 28
|Yuppp
|7
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Apr 26
|bell
|13
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC