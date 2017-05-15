Chelsea Manning's Army lawyer quietly...

Chelsea Manning's Army lawyer quietly begins a new life in Syracuse

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Syracuse, NY - Lawyer David Hammond arrived in Syracuse a year ago as a self-described "random dude on the street trying to find work." There's a tiny plaque outside a 12th floor office downtown bearing his name, beneath the Carden Dotzler lawyers' banner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clinton Street office project clears hurdle 3 hr What 1
Review: All In One Hair Studio (Feb '11) 6 hr Are You FOREAL 36
can someone explain to me the butternutters? 6 hr GROSS 3
Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area? May 13 JustSomeGuy 3
Old Cicero High School May 11 Pubert 1
help wanted new nightclub syracuse May 11 Truth 3
Paris Theater (Sep '16) May 11 joe 15
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,993 • Total comments across all topics: 281,081,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC