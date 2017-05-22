Check out the umbrella fashions in downtown Syracuse
When it rains the umbrellas come out, opening up like like flowers to provide temporary shelter from the storm. According to Umbrella History the first was made 3,000 years ago in Egypt for sun protection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Eibert H F Stringed Instruments (Apr '14)
|32 min
|msingleton
|2
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|15 hr
|Rocky roc
|23
|ts melanie? (May '16)
|Sun
|ts lover
|4
|Old Cicero High School
|May 20
|oldcar56
|2
|Any black dudes looking for white guys
|May 19
|Ohh yea
|1
|Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area?
|May 19
|JustSomeGuy
|5
|Clinton Street office project clears hurdle
|May 17
|What
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC