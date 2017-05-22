Central NY cycling, speed skating coach charged with sex crime
A Central New York cycling and speed skating coach has been charged with having sexual contact with a girl younger than 15 years old, state police said. Peter Von Zwehl, 73, of 328 Hillsdale Ave., Syracuse, was charged with second-degree criminal sex act, a felony, state police announced Monday.
