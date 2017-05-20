Canton high school students help tag ash trees
Canton High School students helped publicize an environmental problem that's expected to kill ash trees throughout St. Lawrence County. On Tuesday, 14 students from the school's advanced placement environmental science class and their teacher, Tom Van de Water, came out to help members of the Canton Tree Commission and the county's Emerald Ash Borer Task Force.tag ash trees on village property.
