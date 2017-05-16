Brownville woman airlifted to Syracuse following Pamelia crash

A Brownville woman was airlifted to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse following a two-vehicle crash Monday evening on Route 12, near County Route 53. Troopers said Beulah M. Walrath, 82, failed to yield at a stop sign at about 5:30 p.m. and drove her 2003 Buick Sedan into a 2005 Toyota pickup truck driven by James H. West, 68, no address given.

