Brian Wilson returning to Syracuse in October

After drawing 19,800 people to Chevy Court at the 2016 New York State Fair, music legend Brian Wilson once again extended the final performance run of his Pet Sounds 50th Anniversary World Tour. More than 20 additional performances will be added in the U.S. and Europe this summer and fall, including one final performance in Syracuse at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available in person at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter , charge by phone or online via Ticketmaster.com .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.