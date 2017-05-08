Bonefish Grill's Bang Bang Shrimp a no-show for 2017 Taste of Syracuse
The restaurant's original partner, who had organized the set-up for the two-day event in downtown Syracuse, has moved on, according to Bob Hillman, the new managing partner at the Fayetteville restaurant. File photo: People wait in a long line to get Bang Bang shrimp at the Bonefish booth at Taste of Syracuse downtown.
