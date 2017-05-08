Bonefish Grill's Bang Bang Shrimp a n...

Bonefish Grill's Bang Bang Shrimp a no-show for 2017 Taste of Syracuse

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

The restaurant's original partner, who had organized the set-up for the two-day event in downtown Syracuse, has moved on, according to Bob Hillman, the new managing partner at the Fayetteville restaurant. File photo: People wait in a long line to get Bang Bang shrimp at the Bonefish booth at Taste of Syracuse downtown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
help wanted new nightclub syracuse 8 hr STUDIO54 1
Tom Anelli. BEWARE 19 hr bet 2
Wolf's Den Sun wad shooter 2
Trudy LeMay (Sep '16) Sun wad shooter 4
jon rathbun section 3 guy is he gay? (Jun '16) Sun wad shooter 4
Where are the gay bars? (Aug '11) Sun gay retard 22
Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area? Sat JustSomeGuy 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,907 • Total comments across all topics: 280,875,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC