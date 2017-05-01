Aspen Dental halts plan to move 600-worker headquarters to downtown Syracuse
The main commercial anchor for the City Center development at the former Sibley's Department Store in downtown Syracuse has pulled out, dealing a major blow to the project. Gary Thurston, chairman and CEO of Hayner Hoyt Corp., said Aspen Dental Management Inc. pulled out of its lease at City Center in December because of delays in the project.
