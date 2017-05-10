All even: Toronto beats Syracuse Crunch to knot AHL playoff series 2-2

The Syracuse Crunch and Toronto Marlies were separated by only one point during the AHL regular season and continue to show they are evenly matched, as both held serve on home ice in the opening four games of the Calder Cup North Division Finals. The Marlies evened the best-of-seven series at two games apiece with a 3-2 victory at Ricoh Coliseum on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.