Alfonso Davis will challenge fellow Democrats in Syracuse mayoral primary
Alfonso Davis will challenge the Democratic Party's chosen candidate for mayor for the third time in as many races. Davis announced this weekend he plans to run in a primary in September, taking on party designee Joe Nicoletti as well as Juanita Perez Williams and Chris Fowler.
