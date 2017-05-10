ACC, Notre Dame extend scheduling agr...

ACC, Notre Dame extend scheduling agreement: What it means for Syracuse football

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

The ACC and Notre Dame football extended its scheduling agreement an additional 12 years through 2037, it was announced Thursday morning by the conference office. It means Notre Dame will continue to rotate onto Syracuse football's schedule through that time period, though, like the current agreement, the two sides won't meet every year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
help wanted new nightclub syracuse 4 hr Truth 3
Paris Theater (Sep '16) 5 hr joe 15
Tom Anelli. BEWARE Wed bet 5
Where are the most heroin Zombie$ found in syr Tue Jbomb 2
Wolf's Den May 7 wad shooter 2
Trudy LeMay (Sep '16) May 7 wad shooter 4
jon rathbun section 3 guy is he gay? (Jun '16) May 7 wad shooter 4
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,965 • Total comments across all topics: 280,936,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC