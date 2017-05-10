ACC, Notre Dame extend scheduling agreement: What it means for Syracuse football
The ACC and Notre Dame football extended its scheduling agreement an additional 12 years through 2037, it was announced Thursday morning by the conference office. It means Notre Dame will continue to rotate onto Syracuse football's schedule through that time period, though, like the current agreement, the two sides won't meet every year.
