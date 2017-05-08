Absentee Syracuse landlord, on lam for years, avoids jail for $127,000 theft

A Brooklyn man who used dilapidated Syracuse rentals to steal $127,000 from banks, then fled to Canada for five years, avoided going to jail today after pleading guilty to 32 felonies and misdemeanors. Alexander March, 34, also admitted to trying to discredit witnesses who testified against him, sending them fake questionnaires and demanding they sign documents that contradicted their sworn testimony.

