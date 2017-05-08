Absentee Syracuse landlord, on lam for years, avoids jail for $127,000 theft
A Brooklyn man who used dilapidated Syracuse rentals to steal $127,000 from banks, then fled to Canada for five years, avoided going to jail today after pleading guilty to 32 felonies and misdemeanors. Alexander March, 34, also admitted to trying to discredit witnesses who testified against him, sending them fake questionnaires and demanding they sign documents that contradicted their sworn testimony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where are the most heroin Zombie$ found in syr
|3 hr
|Jbomb
|2
|Tom Anelli. BEWARE
|15 hr
|bet
|4
|help wanted new nightclub syracuse
|Mon
|STUDIO54
|1
|Wolf's Den
|May 7
|wad shooter
|2
|Trudy LeMay (Sep '16)
|May 7
|wad shooter
|4
|jon rathbun section 3 guy is he gay? (Jun '16)
|May 7
|wad shooter
|4
|Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area?
|May 6
|JustSomeGuy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC