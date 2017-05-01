A dance around the Maypole welcomes Spring at Thornden Park in Syracuse

The 37th Annual May Day celebration, hosted by Thornden Morris, took place on Monday, May 1st at 6:00 a.m. at the Thornden Park Water Tower in Syracuse. The morning program included dancing by Thornden Morris, Heartwood Morris, Ribbonsteel Sword dancers, and the Bassett Hounds Morris followed by a mumming, or folk play.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.