214 Syracuse graduates to be recogniz...

214 Syracuse graduates to be recognized at Hillside Work-Scholarship celebration

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

The soon-to-be graduates have completed high school with the help of the Hillside Work-Scholarship Connection, despite challenges that put them at risk of dropping out earlier in school. The program, in its 10th year in Syracuse, helps Syracuse City School District students overcome social and academic barriers to earn their high school diploma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
help wanted new nightclub syracuse 2 hr Tester 2
Tom Anelli. BEWARE 14 hr bet 5
Where are the most heroin Zombie$ found in syr 23 hr Jbomb 2
Wolf's Den May 7 wad shooter 2
Trudy LeMay (Sep '16) May 7 wad shooter 4
jon rathbun section 3 guy is he gay? (Jun '16) May 7 wad shooter 4
Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area? May 6 JustSomeGuy 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,043 • Total comments across all topics: 280,921,194

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC