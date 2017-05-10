214 Syracuse graduates to be recognized at Hillside Work-Scholarship celebration
The soon-to-be graduates have completed high school with the help of the Hillside Work-Scholarship Connection, despite challenges that put them at risk of dropping out earlier in school. The program, in its 10th year in Syracuse, helps Syracuse City School District students overcome social and academic barriers to earn their high school diploma.
