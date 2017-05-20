2017 NYS Fair: The Beach Boys will play at Chevy Court
As the preeminent vocal group in American pop music, the band has sold more than 100 million records and put 36 singles into the top 10 of the Billboard chart. Last year, the band's original vocalist Brian Wilson performed at Chevy Court, drawing 19,800 people.
