$136K In Grants Going To Great Lakes Research Projects
New York state is providing more than $136,000 in funding to colleges, agencies and other entities for Great Lakes research projects. The money from the state Environmental Protection Fund is directed by the Great Lakes Research Consortium, comprised of 18 New York colleges and universities with nine affiliated campuses in Ontario, Canada.
