12 picks for a great summer date arou...

12 picks for a great summer date around Syracuse for under $10

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Finding a great summer date spot around Syracuse isn't too tough. There are lots of great restaurants, several professional theaters and the Lakeview Amphitheater , where dozens of internationally-touring musicians visit each summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ts melanie? (May '16) 43 min Ts lover 6
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) 21 hr Ifart 24
Review: Eibert H F Stringed Instruments (Apr '14) Tue msingleton 2
Old Cicero High School May 20 oldcar56 2
Any black dudes looking for white guys May 19 Ohh yea 1
Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area? May 19 JustSomeGuy 5
News Clinton Street office project clears hurdle May 17 What 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,136 • Total comments across all topics: 281,263,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC