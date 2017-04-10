Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, My Morning Jacket coming to Syracuse's Lakeview Amp
Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, My Morning Jacket and Margo Price will perform at the Lakeview Amp as part of the Outlaw Music Festival Tour this summer. The show will take place on Sunday, July 16 at 4 p.m. The tour will make only six stops in the United States this summer.
