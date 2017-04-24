Was 2014 Syracuse murder revenge for ...

Was 2014 Syracuse murder revenge for earlier killing? Or did witness make that up?

An Onondaga County prosecutor told a jury today that two men seen wearing shirts in memory of a slain man enacted revenge by killing another man they believed was responsible. But defense lawyers for two men on trial say the whole revenge scenario is fiction, created by a witness who has admitted guilt in the case.

