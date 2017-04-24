Was 2014 Syracuse murder revenge for earlier killing? Or did witness make that up?
An Onondaga County prosecutor told a jury today that two men seen wearing shirts in memory of a slain man enacted revenge by killing another man they believed was responsible. But defense lawyers for two men on trial say the whole revenge scenario is fiction, created by a witness who has admitted guilt in the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|21 hr
|bell
|13
|'Punisher' decal appears on police cars, drawin...
|Apr 24
|truth
|3
|Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c...
|Apr 21
|Eastside Ernie
|4
|Indoor dog park
|Apr 18
|BigReed
|1
|Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15)
|Apr 18
|ahdbwjknebna
|13
|Lloyd Weigel
|Apr 17
|Frank
|2
|Ilovekickboxing liverpool
|Apr 15
|test
|2
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC