Vince Gill shares stage with Syracuse...

Vince Gill shares stage with Syracuse musician Skip Murphy, Time Jumpers in Nashville

Last night in Nashville, Syracuse musician Skip Murphy took the stage with Vince Gill and The Time Jumpers at the local club 3rd & Lindsley to play harmonica on the blues classic "Corinne, Corinna." He stayed out late, mingled with music industry heavyweights, then hopped on a 4 a.m. plane back to Syracuse, and still hasn't gone to sleep.

