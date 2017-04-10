Two people wounded in shooting at Pio...

Two people wounded in shooting at Pioneer Homes in Syracuse

16 hrs ago

A 26-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were shot Wednesday night near a city housing project. At 10:09 p.m. Syracuse police officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of South Townsend Street at Pioneer Homes.

