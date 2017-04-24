TV special to look back at brutal 1998 murder of Jill Cahill in Syracuse

Jill Cahill was murdered in 1998 by her husband, who beat with her a baseball bat in their Skaneateles home and then broke into a Syracuse hospital to kill her with cyanide. Investigation Discovery will take a look back at the 1998 killing of Jill Cahill in "20/20 on ID Presents: Homicide," airing tonight at 8 p.m. Cahill was beaten by her husband, James "Jeff" Cahill, with a baseball bat in front of their children at their Skaneateles home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.