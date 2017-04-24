TV special to look back at brutal 199...

TV special to look back at brutal 1998 murder of Jill Cahill in Syracuse

13 hrs ago

Jill Cahill was murdered in 1998 by her husband, who beat with her a baseball bat in their Skaneateles home and then broke into a Syracuse hospital to kill her with cyanide. Investigation Discovery will take a look back at the 1998 killing of Jill Cahill in "20/20 on ID Presents: Homicide," airing tonight at 8 p.m. Cahill was beaten by her husband, James "Jeff" Cahill, with a baseball bat in front of their children at their Skaneateles home.

