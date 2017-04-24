Top judge's death delays perjury case against Syracuse principal over time-out room
The unexpected death of a judge on the state's top court has delayed the perjury case against a former Syracuse principal accused of lying about her role in an illegal time-out room. The April 12 death of Court of Appeals Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam means a request for the state's high court to hear the case won't be decided for awhile longer.
