Throwback Thursday: Editorials, Syracuse mayor condemn elevated I-81 in 1958
The Smith Restaurant Supply building can be seen in the lower right foreground of this photo, which was taken during the construction of interstates 81 and 690 during the 1960s. The debate about how to replace a 1.4-mile elevated section of I-81 through Syracuse has continued for some time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15)
|19 hr
|coffeejock1231
|12
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Thu
|ReallyCreepy
|12
|New kickboxing gym opens in Liverpool (Jun '16)
|Wed
|test
|3
|Syracuse General Hospital (Apr '16)
|Apr 10
|Renee
|3
|NY governor awash in controversy over 25-cent c...
|Apr 9
|Truth
|1
|Ilovekickboxing liverpool
|Apr 6
|Jennifer cronk
|1
|Snapchat sluts (Jan '15)
|Apr 6
|mindyourown
|7
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC