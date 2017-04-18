The Everson Museum of Art presents wo...

The Everson Museum of Art presents works from the Syracuse 'Veterans Creative Arts Festival'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

The Everson Museum of Art presents works from the Syracuse VA Medical Center Veterans Creative Arts Festival . The exhibition will be on view through May 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Indoor dog park Tue BigReed 1
Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15) Tue ahdbwjknebna 13
Lloyd Weigel Apr 17 Frank 2
News 'Punisher' decal appears on police cars, drawin... Apr 17 Solvay Observer 1
Ilovekickboxing liverpool Apr 15 test 2
Trudy LeMay (Sep '16) Apr 15 Someone who knew 3
Wilkes Barre Pa live radio talk show starts 7am Apr 14 tester 2
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,957 • Total comments across all topics: 280,423,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC