Syracuse's annual 'Girls Summit' to encourage careers in science, technology

Schools and non-profits in Syracuse are teaming up to encourage young girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The YWCA of Syracuse and Onondaga County, Inc. -- in collaboration with Syracuse University and the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry -- will expose Syracuse girls to careers in science, engineering and math at its ninth annual "Girls Summit" April 29. Fanny Villarreal, the executive director of the YWCA, said the event was designed to combat a lack of women in science-oriented fields.

