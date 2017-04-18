Syracuse's annual 'Girls Summit' to encourage careers in science, technology
Schools and non-profits in Syracuse are teaming up to encourage young girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The YWCA of Syracuse and Onondaga County, Inc. -- in collaboration with Syracuse University and the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry -- will expose Syracuse girls to careers in science, engineering and math at its ninth annual "Girls Summit" April 29. Fanny Villarreal, the executive director of the YWCA, said the event was designed to combat a lack of women in science-oriented fields.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c...
|2 hr
|Aunt Maude
|2
|Indoor dog park
|Tue
|BigReed
|1
|Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15)
|Tue
|ahdbwjknebna
|13
|Lloyd Weigel
|Apr 17
|Frank
|2
|'Punisher' decal appears on police cars, drawin...
|Apr 17
|Solvay Observer
|1
|Ilovekickboxing liverpool
|Apr 15
|test
|2
|Trudy LeMay (Sep '16)
|Apr 15
|Someone who knew
|3
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC