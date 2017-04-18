Syracuse's annual 'Girls Summit' to e...

Syracuse's annual 'Girls Summit' to encourage careers in science, technology

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Schools and non-profits in Syracuse are teaming up to encourage young girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The YWCA of Syracuse and Onondaga County, Inc. -- in collaboration with Syracuse University and the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry -- will expose Syracuse girls to careers in science, engineering and math at its ninth annual "Girls Summit" April 29. Fanny Villarreal, the executive director of the YWCA, said the event was designed to combat a lack of women in science-oriented fields.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c... 2 hr Aunt Maude 2
Indoor dog park Tue BigReed 1
Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15) Tue ahdbwjknebna 13
Lloyd Weigel Apr 17 Frank 2
News 'Punisher' decal appears on police cars, drawin... Apr 17 Solvay Observer 1
Ilovekickboxing liverpool Apr 15 test 2
Trudy LeMay (Sep '16) Apr 15 Someone who knew 3
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,597 • Total comments across all topics: 280,429,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC