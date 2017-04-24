Syracuse woman shot in arm; police officers seek suspects
About 10:15 p.m. police officers responded to the 100 block of Dablon Court for a report of a shooting, Syracuse police said. Police said officers arrived and found a woman in her 20s who had been shot in the arm.
Read more at The Post-Standard.
