Syracuse woman charged with stealing $300K from Oswego County business
A Syracuse woman is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from her employer in Oswego County while she worked there, the New York State Police said. Sherri L. Ellis, 46, of Marian Drive, Syracuse, was charged with second-degree grand larceny and first-degree falsifying business records.
