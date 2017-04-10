Syracuse watch thread, draft order & ...

Syracuse watch thread, draft order & streaming info

The Syracuse Orange women's basketball program spent the last four years at a level of success previously beyond their reach, largely on the backs of a group of excellent seniors. Tonight, three of those players - Alexis Peterson, Brittney Sykes and Brianna Day - find out where they'll be continuing their basketball-playing careers.

