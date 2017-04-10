Syracuse visual artist Carrie Mae Weems wins award for contributions to NY arts
Syracuse artist Carrie Mae Weems has won an award from the New York State Council for the Arts that recognizes her artistic contributions to the state. Weems, a visual artist who splits her time between Syracuse and Brooklyn, already has a long list of accolades, including a "genius grant" fellowship from the Macarther Foundation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trudy LeMay (Sep '16)
|34 min
|Someone who knew
|3
|Wilkes Barre Pa live radio talk show starts 7am
|Fri
|tester
|2
|Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15)
|Thu
|coffeejock1231
|12
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Thu
|ReallyCreepy
|12
|New kickboxing gym opens in Liverpool (Jun '16)
|Wed
|test
|3
|Syracuse General Hospital (Apr '16)
|Apr 10
|Renee
|3
|NY governor awash in controversy over 25-cent c...
|Apr 9
|Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC