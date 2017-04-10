Syracuse visual artist Carrie Mae Wee...

Syracuse visual artist Carrie Mae Weems wins award for contributions to NY arts

14 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Syracuse artist Carrie Mae Weems has won an award from the New York State Council for the Arts that recognizes her artistic contributions to the state. Weems, a visual artist who splits her time between Syracuse and Brooklyn, already has a long list of accolades, including a "genius grant" fellowship from the Macarther Foundation.

