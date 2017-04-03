Syracuse track opens outdoor season o...

Syracuse track opens outdoor season on both coasts

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician

The Syracuse Orange track and field teams got their outdoor seasons underway last weekend. The sprint/hurdle group was down at the Florida Relays while the distance team went out west to compete at Stanford and San Francisco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09) 18 hr Been there done t... 33
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) Mon Eric Johansen 20
Tracy at Summit Cars dot com is gone (Jan '15) Sat Sum Mit Cars 11
News Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse orders paris... Mar 31 Gods r Delusions ... 1
Where are the gay bars? (Aug '11) Mar 31 Lynne 21
News 72 languages spoken at Syracuse schools; hear s... Mar 30 English 3
Paris Theater (Sep '16) Mar 27 Hard man 9
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Onondaga County was issued at April 04 at 4:37PM EDT

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,295 • Total comments across all topics: 280,051,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC