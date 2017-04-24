Syracuse tattoo shop to compete on 'Ink Master' TV show for $200,000 prize

Classic Trilogy Tattoos, located at 2215 Brewerton Road in Mattydale, will be featured on the ninth season of the Spike TV series premiering Tuesday, June 6 at 10 p.m. Shop owner Thom Bulman and fellow tattoo artist Derek Zielinski will be among nine pairs of contestants competing for the largest prize in the reality show's history. They'll face off against tattoo artists from across the country for a $200,000 grand prize, an editorial feature in Inked magazine, and the series' new title of "Master Shop."

