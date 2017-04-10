Syracuse target Tyrone Sampson impresses at The Opening Regionals in Cleveland
SB Nation's Alex Kirshner was in attendance at The Opening's Cleveland Regionals this past weekend, and highlighted 11 recruits that stood out the most during the event. One was four-star center Tyrone Sampson, from East English Village Prep in Detroit, who is a major Syracuse Orange recruiting target for 2018.
