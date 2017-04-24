Syracuse student housing construction...

Syracuse student housing construction continues at 900 block of E. Genesee St.

12 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Construction continues of the $66.6 million, 604-bedroom student apartment building at 945 E. Genesee St. near Syracuse University. Local construction Company Hueber-Breuer is doing the work for Peak Campus, of Atlanta Ga.

