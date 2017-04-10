Syracuse school kids use art to change the vacant houses they walk by daily
Eva Fey, a fourth-grader at McKinley-Brighton Elementary School, pauses to count the number of vacant houses she passes on her way to school. One, two, three, four, five, she counts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wilkes Barre Pa live radio talk show starts 7am
|5 hr
|tester
|2
|Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15)
|Thu
|coffeejock1231
|12
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Thu
|ReallyCreepy
|12
|New kickboxing gym opens in Liverpool (Jun '16)
|Wed
|test
|3
|Syracuse General Hospital (Apr '16)
|Apr 10
|Renee
|3
|NY governor awash in controversy over 25-cent c...
|Apr 9
|Truth
|1
|Ilovekickboxing liverpool
|Apr 6
|Jennifer cronk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC