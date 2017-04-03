Syracuse resident accused of shooting his front door with shotgun
When Syracuse police were called to the 400 block of Cherry Street for a shots fired complaint Saturday night, they saw a large hole and shattered glass in the door of a home. As officers investigated further, they determined the man who lived in the front apartment of that home had shot the door with a shotgun, city police Sgt.
