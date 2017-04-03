Syracuse ranked 45th in ESPN's Footba...

Syracuse ranked 45th in ESPN's Football Power Index for 2017

We're still months away from the start of college football season, but that hasn't stopped some initial rankings from coming out at various corners of the internet. Back in February, SB Nation's Bill Connelly slotted the Syracuse Orange 60th in his S&P+ metric based on his formula for returning talent, recent recruiting, etc.

