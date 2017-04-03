Syracuse ranked 45th in ESPN's Football Power Index for 2017
We're still months away from the start of college football season, but that hasn't stopped some initial rankings from coming out at various corners of the internet. Back in February, SB Nation's Bill Connelly slotted the Syracuse Orange 60th in his S&P+ metric based on his formula for returning talent, recent recruiting, etc.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|1 hr
|Guest
|10
|Ilovekickboxing liverpool
|15 hr
|Jennifer cronk
|1
|New kickboxing gym opens in Liverpool (Jun '16)
|16 hr
|WinonaF
|2
|Snapchat sluts (Jan '15)
|20 hr
|mindyourown
|7
|Wilkes Barre Pa live radio talk show starts 7am
|Tue
|James
|1
|Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09)
|Apr 3
|Been there done t...
|33
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|Apr 3
|Eric Johansen
|20
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC