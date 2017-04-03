Syracuse Poster Project to unveil its 16th annual series
The Syracuse Poster Project , which creates street art for the city's poster panels by pairing community poets with Syracuse University illustration students, will unveil its 16th annual series from 6 to 8 p.m. on April 14 at the City Hall Commons. The project, launched in 2001, accepts community-written haikus about downtown, the city, or the nearby countryside.
